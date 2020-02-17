Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) to announce $38.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $39.02 million. Model N posted sales of $34.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $155.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.98 million to $155.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $170.05 million, with estimates ranging from $168.88 million to $172.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MODN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

MODN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 545,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,500. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Model N has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $35.84.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $30,104.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,078.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $106,420.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,006,134.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,935 shares of company stock valued at $176,032. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Model N by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

