Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $8.29 Million Position in Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 472,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,000. Frequency Therapeutics comprises 4.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 1.54% of Frequency Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FREQ traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $24.15. 90,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,827. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FREQ. ValuEngine downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

