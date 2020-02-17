Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,550 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 369.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,317. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

