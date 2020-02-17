Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 123.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,394,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,794 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,410,195,000 after acquiring an additional 157,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $12,644,046.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

MA stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $340.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,098. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $341.04. The company has a market cap of $343.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.00 and a 200 day moving average of $288.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.