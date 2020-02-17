Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,500 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,152 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.51. 2,070,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

