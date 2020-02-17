Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 500 Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Humana by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 1,216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $46,481,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $39,885,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Humana from $319.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.50.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $375.85. 837,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $381.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.11.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

