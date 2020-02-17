Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $48.58. 1,466,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,712. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $48.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $725,440.00. Insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

