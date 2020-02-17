Mizuho Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $175.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.55.

Shares of SPLK opened at $172.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk has a 12-month low of $107.16 and a 12-month high of $173.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $183,678.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,783 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

