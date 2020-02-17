Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.67 Million Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,875,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,305,000 after acquiring an additional 485,197 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in IAA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CJS Securities upgraded IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,101. IAA has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

