Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.87 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $4,461,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 255.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 284,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,718.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,801 shares of company stock worth $2,463,065. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

