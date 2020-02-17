Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.48 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

