Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mosaic by 10.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 63,523 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Mosaic by 6.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Mosaic by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,316,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,637. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $33.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on MOS. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.