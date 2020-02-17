Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,275,000 after buying an additional 878,522 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at $22,533,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 456.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter worth $11,308,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 411,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 233,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

FWONK traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $46.85. 669,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,143. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

