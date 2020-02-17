Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,303,000 after buying an additional 586,547 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,091,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,324.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,851 shares of company stock worth $3,728,987. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $299.54. 190,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,323. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.03 and a 1 year high of $305.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.14.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

