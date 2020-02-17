Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novocure were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after acquiring an additional 750,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,737 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 436.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,163,000 after acquiring an additional 665,321 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the third quarter worth approximately $42,825,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 993.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 365,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 332,111 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.16. The stock had a trading volume of 423,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.06. Novocure Ltd has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.24 and a beta of 2.38.

Several research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

In other Novocure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $541,435.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at $295,961.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 452,060 shares of company stock worth $42,133,386. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

