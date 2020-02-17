Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,847 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Crown by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 510,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 344,388 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $12,767,000. Packer & Co Ltd increased its stake in Crown by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $8,785,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,774,000 after purchasing an additional 108,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

NYSE CCK traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.00. 592,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.07 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

