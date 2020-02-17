Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,007 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in ABIOMED by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.81. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.02 and a 1 year high of $364.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

