Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 698 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,008 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 32,093.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,008,055 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,978.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $126,900,000 after purchasing an additional 372,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,679 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 243,401 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $379.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,125. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $379.83. The company has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.