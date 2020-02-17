Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 283 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,785 shares of company stock worth $7,199,424 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $19.01 on Monday, hitting $289.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,048,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,597. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $294.97. The stock has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.18.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

