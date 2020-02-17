Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 155 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Amgen by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after buying an additional 399,317 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 554,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 289,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after acquiring an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.48. 1,611,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.84. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

