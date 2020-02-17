Mitchell Capital Management Co. Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,156,000 after buying an additional 366,909 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $25,594,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 210,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after buying an additional 78,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 39.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after buying an additional 78,360 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $121.71. The company had a trading volume of 736,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,657. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average is $116.58. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

