Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. PRA Health Sciences comprises approximately 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after acquiring an additional 999,295 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,706,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,236,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 303,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,317,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $111.22. 261,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average of $102.74.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

