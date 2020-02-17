Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 103 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $183.30 and a 12 month high of $279.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

