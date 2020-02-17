Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,137,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,701,850. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $241.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

