Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $340.49. 4,197,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,339. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.11. The firm has a market cap of $191.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

