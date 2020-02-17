Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,563 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,409.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

