Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens downgraded Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Michaels Companies stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $666.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.47.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

