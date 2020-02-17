MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGM. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,274,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,232. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.50. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,478,000 after acquiring an additional 114,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,423,000 after buying an additional 2,252,387 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,388,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after buying an additional 57,857 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.