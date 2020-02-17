MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Releases Earnings Results

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.32), reports. The business had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 9.51%.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $33.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $34.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 281.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 25.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

