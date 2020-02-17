MFS Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MFM opened at $7.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

