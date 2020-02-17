Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Independent Research set a €15.20 ($17.67) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.74 ($15.98).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €13.40 ($15.58) on Thursday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a fifty-two week high of €14.85 ($17.27). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

