MetaMorph (METM) Price Up 26.5% Over Last 7 Days

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $88,479.00 and $36,039.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, BitMart, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00492177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $606.33 or 0.06292583 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00066866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028160 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005285 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

METM is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, LATOKEN, IDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.