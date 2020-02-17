Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Update

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 336,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. ValuEngine raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 375.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 190,817 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

