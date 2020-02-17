Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EBSB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. 121,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Meridian Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBSB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 483,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 156,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 454.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 140,996 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 361.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 157,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,394 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,648 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 104,371 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBSB. BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

