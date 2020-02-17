Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 75,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 68,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 63,302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,602 shares. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

