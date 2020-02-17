MediBloc [ERC20] Market Capitalization Achieves $12.75 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, CPDAX, Cashierest and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00048491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00480751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $601.67 or 0.06141538 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00067958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00027800 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005160 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010126 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc . The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Kryptono, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Bittrex, IDEX, Coinrail, DEx.top, CPDAX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

