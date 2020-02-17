McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.03. 6,157,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.71. McKesson has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $169.67.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.