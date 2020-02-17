McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,810,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 99,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 58.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDermott International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on McDermott International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. McDermott International presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.00.

NYSE MDR opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. McDermott International has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

In other news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDR. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDermott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDermott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in McDermott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in McDermott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in McDermott International by 37.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

