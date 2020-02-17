Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Materialise from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Materialise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.
NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.52. 37,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,847. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,953.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Materialise has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $20.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57.
About Materialise
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
