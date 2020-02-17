Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Materialise from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Materialise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.52. 37,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,847. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,953.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Materialise has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $20.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Materialise by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,117,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,124,000 after purchasing an additional 963,021 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 5,525.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,032 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

