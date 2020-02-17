Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,600 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 498,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Ruben S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris H. Booth acquired 10,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,828 shares in the company, valued at $76,709.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 116,894 shares of company stock valued at $311,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 26,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 172,157 shares in the last quarter. 25.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

MMLP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.62. 361,141 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.