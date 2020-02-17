Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Short Interest Down 9.3% in January

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRLN shares. BidaskClub lowered Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Marlin Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 478,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 147,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 9,289 shares of the company were exchanged. Marlin Business Services has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marlin Business Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.