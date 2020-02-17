MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MMYT. BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

MMYT stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

