Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LUNMF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Lundin Mining from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUNMF opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $6.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.