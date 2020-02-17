LTO Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.68 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. LTO Network has a market cap of $12.94 million and $2.68 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.03234059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00155152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002734 BTC.

LTO Network Token Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,398,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,645,310 tokens. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

