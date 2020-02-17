Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 79,245 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,245 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $145,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 27,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 41,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,428,904. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,747,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,616,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

