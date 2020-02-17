Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 11,556 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of AON worth $69,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,706,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,601,000 after buying an additional 133,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,769,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 448,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

AON traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.73. 585,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,729. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $156.09 and a 1 year high of $235.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Cfra lifted their price target on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.38.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

