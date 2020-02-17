Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 170.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 484,173 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Varian Medical Systems worth $109,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $874,867.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,243 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VAR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.92. 452,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,105. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.92 and a 12-month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

