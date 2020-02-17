Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,408 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $81,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,835,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.66. 3,919,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,395. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.36 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

