Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,678 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $155,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,375,363,000 after acquiring an additional 118,843 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 83,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.78. 2,485,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $305.90. The stock has a market cap of $283.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.