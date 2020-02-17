Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $92.32 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,233,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243,910 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Jabil worth $92,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Jabil by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JBL traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. Jabil Inc has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $626,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 307,583 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,741.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,557,413. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

